Charles William Bailey, 70, of Bryson City, went home to be with the Lord Saturday February 27, 2021. A native of Swain County, he was the son of the late William Bill and Lilly Etta DeHart Bailey.

He attended Cowee Baptist Church in Franklin. He loved his children and grandchildren. He loved to garden, camp, and loved his neighbors. His children and grandchildren were the light of his life.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Carroll Bailey, and Donald Bailey, and a brother-in-law, C.W. Ogle.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Vickie Bailey; two children, Lynette Phillips and husband James, and Brandon Bailey and wife Laurie; five grandchildren, Brooke Phillips, Grant Phillips, William Phillips, Dorsey Bailey, and Blakely Bailey; sisters, Wilma Gibson and husband Bob, and Dorothy Ogle; brother, Jack Bailey, and sisters-in-law, Sue Bailey, and Gayenell Bailey.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday in the Chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Revs. John Cannon, Jason Smith, and Tony Cochran will officiate with burial in the Grave Gap Cemetery.

The family received friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Tuesday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers were Ricky Gibson, Roger Gibson, Todd Hicks, Buck Jenkins, Bill Oliver, Terry Bailey and Lee DeHart.

Honorary Pallbearers were Luke Helton, and Ervin Winchester.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Swain Cancer Support, PO Box 812, Bryson City, NC 28713.