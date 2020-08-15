Body

Dennis Bowen, age 70, passed away peacefully at his home in Almond NC on August 7, 2020, after a 20 year battle with cancer.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 50 years, Debbie and his daughter Dianna of Asheville. He is also survived by a large extended family out of state and many close friends nearby.

If you would like to honor Dennis in some way, plant a tree, quit smoking or in lieu of flowers, make a donation in his name to hospice at Four Seasons Foundation, 211 N. Main St., Hendersonville NC 28792.

A date for a celebration of life gathering will be announced in the near future.