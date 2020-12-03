COVID-19 leading topic at school board meeting

Body

The Swain County School Board meeting on Monday, Nov. 30 opened with an update on the cases of COVID-19 within the county.

Alison Cochran, director of Swain County Health Department, shared COVID-19 rates and updates regarding an increase in cases as well as a projected time frame for the arrival of a vaccine. Since Nov. 1, the positivity rate in the county has increased just slightly, up from 5.2% to 5.4%. There have been 416 positive cases since March within the county with 37 considered currently active. There have been 5 deaths. The case fatality rate for the county has decreased from 1.5% to 1.2%. A total of 7,764 tests have been administered with 7,310 of these tests resulting in a negative. Since last week, there have been 15 new positives.

“Out of the 37 active cases, 32 of these have been linked to a prior positive. Five cases are still not traced at this time. Three new cases are in the ages 0-17 bracket, and one infant has the virus,” she explained on the contact tracing. “Two school-aged children also are positive.” Churches and family gatherings are responsible for the positives that were linked by contact tracing. “With families getting together for Thanksgiving, now Christmas is coming up, who knows what will happen? We still have a month to go yet in 2020,” Cochran said. She added she feels as though there will be another increase in cases, however, she still stands by her decision that it is safe for students to attend school regularly in a face-to-face setting, as the Swain County school system has been working diligently to ensure the safety of the students, faculty and staff.

Other surrounding counties are also experiencing an increase in positive cases, she shared. Graham County has seen 273 cases, 5 of which are currently active, putting them at a 5.9% positivity rate. Macon county has 942 cases, 66 are active. There have been 9 deaths in the county, and it is at a 8.4% positivity rate. Jackson County has 1,413 cases, 58 are active, and 10 individuals have died. No percentage rate was shared for the county. Clay County has 335 cases, 16 active and 6 deaths. Cherokee County has 952 cases, 45 active and 21 deaths. The county is at an 11% positivity rate.

There are approximately 10.5 million North Carolinian residents. Of that number, 364,512 people have been positive, which equates to a 3.5% positivity rate, overall for the state. Swain County falls in the Red category on the Alert System. The county was in the orange category, which means there were at least 21 new cases and in the last 14 days have seen at least 42 new cases, which moved the county to the red alert. There have been talks of modifying quarantine if cases continue to increase and should the quarantine modification be adopted, Swain County Health Department will also follow suit with enforcing this, Cochran said.

She is hopeful that even though there is an imminent increase in cases in store that there is also a solution in sight. A vaccine will be shipped to the health department when available. She said it is safe to give a projected arrival date of early January for shipments to begin.

It will arrive in two doses. The first tier will be reserved for first responders, medical staff, doctors, nurses and front line workers in the health care field and seniors, aged 65 or older. The second tier with include school personnel. It will be at employer’s discretion whether or not they make it mandatory for their employees to get the vaccine, however, it is highly recommended, Cochran says. Updates regarding vaccines will be provided when available.

Athletics stays diligent

A big thank you was given to Neil Blankenship, director of athletics at Swain County High. He and athletics staff have worked hard to ensure guidelines for keeping students, athletes and spectators as well, are at reduced risk for contracting the virus. In between volleyball matches, balls are cleaned and sanitized, bleachers are wiped down. Social distancing is being enforced, and you must have your temperature taken before entrance to the gym.

It has been reported that other surrounding counties have not been as diligent in enforcement of social distancing and sanitizing practices, which could be contributing to the increase in positive cases.

Academics and

student health

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, mental health has been a primary focus within the school systems. Remote learners, especially, have experienced an increase in anxiety and mental health struggles. School counselors county wide have worked together and closely with school leaders in order to implement extra support during this time, and plan to continue to offer services for the remainder of a student’s school career.

Swain County High counselor Barbara Sneed, took to the podium to explain the comprehensive counseling plans in place for students and families. This plan is data driven and is designed to maximize opportunities for academic achievement, she said, while ensuring students mental health status is a positive one.

For the high school, students plan of action begins as a freshman and is specifically tailored to meet the needs of each student specific to their needs and will continue through their senior year. This year alone, there have been 1,500 direct contacts with students struggling with mental health during the pandemic, Sneed reported. These contacts have been in the form of direct counseling, referrals to agencies, such as Appalachian Counseling, meetings with parents and one on one data driven planning for effective courses of action to ensure students are provided with support.

In the beginning of the year, a “Coping with Covid” survey was issued countywide. Responding were 75 parents, 19 teachers and 278 students. Among them, 23 students reported, on a scale of one to five, that they were at a level 5, experencing elevated anxiety and depression due to how life has been modified thanks to the pandemic. In the K-5 population, counselors are striving to bring the numbers down for students experiencing elevated struggles.

This goal will be attainable by continued education on self regulation skills, individual and group therapy sessions and continuation of staff training on resilience therapy. From the 80 referrals to more intensive interventions, the elementary population has seen a decrease to 52 referrals. Staff has worked very hard and continues to do so, in working with students to provide support.

Personnel

With the board unanimously in agreeance of the following, being added to the Swain County school systems faculty, East elementary and West elementary will be welcoming two Teacher’s/Reading assistants. Kelly Phelps, EC teacher and Taylor Cochran EC after school tutor, will be starting at East Elementary, upon completion of background checks. Alyssa Holbert and Sandra Rowe will start at West elementary, upon their completion of checks. Darrell Laney will be the newest addition to the team of bus drivers within the county, as well.

For more information regarding counseling services specific to your child’s school, you may call the main office and ask to speak with counselor’s to set up a meeting to discuss support options. If you have questions regarding covid rates or updates on vaccines, call the Swain County Health Department at 828-488-3198.