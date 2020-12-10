Donations to help Lantz after loss of their son

Body

Swain High School is collecting donations in memory of Blake Lantz, a sophomore at the high school who died in a house fire in Ela Campground last week. The school’s goal is to help offset large expenses, such as funeral expenses, by raising $2,000. Anyone who wishes to donate can do so in any of the following ways:

• Send their donation to school, with their child, and mark it to the attention of the high school in memory of Blake Lantz. This can be done at any of our schools, they will forward the money on to the high school.

• Drop off any (or even mail) donations to the Central Office, 50 Main Street, Bryson City, NC 28713. Again mark in memory of Blake Lantz.

• We are also looking for gift cards, such as Ingles or gas card, or perhaps a gift certificate for a meal in town. Those can be submitted in the same manner as above.

Other ways to help

A Go Fund Me page has been set up by the family of Blake Lantz as they honor his memory: https://www.gofundme.com/f/donations-for-the-lantz-family.

Donate at the local bank

Everett Street Diner was closed for a time last week to honor the family. On Facebook, owner Mike Shaker shared why the restaurant was closed for two days last week.

“This was not about the Diner, but rather about the Diner family. An integral part of the Diner family are actually three family members, the Lantz’s (Brooke, Cody and Colt). Sunday evening the family was involved in a tragic fire and Brooke lost her teenage son, and Colt and Cody lost their kid brother, Blake. They weren’t just brothers, they were best friends.

“I have explained to many visitors when they tell me, ‘there’s something different about Bryson City,’ that this town, this county has a true sense of community. The offers of help and support from all across the community were immediate and are continuing not only for the Lantz’s but for several other families that were affected.

“Many have asked how they can help with expenses, clothing and other services. To help channel that assistance we have established an account at the State Employees’ Credit Union. To help, you can drop off any donations at the Diner, call the Diner to help (828-488-0123) and we will accept a credit card donation, or go by the credit union across from Ingles (50 Brendle Street, Bryson City, NC 28713). Please make any checks payable to Brooke Lantz.”