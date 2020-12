Body

On Thanksgiving Day, the Giving Spoon in Bryson City provided to-go meals to the community in the afternoon from noon-2 p.m. for the holiday. In total, 408 meals for pick up and delivery were provided for free to community members. It is the third Thanksgiving meal the organization has served since it began. “I am so thankful for the support of the entire community each and every day,” said Kathleen Burns, Giving Spoon founder and director.