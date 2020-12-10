Re-elected commissioners swear oaths of office

Roger Parsons swore an oath of office for his next term on the Swain County Board of Commissioners on Monday. He’s pictured with his wife, Ginger Parsons.

Kenneth Parton swears an oath for his next term of office as a Swain County Commissioner. He's pictured with his wife, Nicole Parton.

Kenneth Parton and Roger Parsons took oaths of office to serve their second terms as Swain County Board of Commissioners in a swearing in ceremony held at the Swain County Courthouse on Monday…