Rock City Barn in Bryson City is a historic icon

The “Rock City” barn on US 19 in Bryson City- across the road from Bear Hunter’s Campground- is a relic of the past, a symbol of a time when tourists traveled mostly on two-lane highways.

Cliff Kevill Special contribution to SMT