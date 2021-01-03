THE SMT BIGGEST STORIES OF 2020

-
COVID-19, the highly contagious virus that changed life as we knew it, sent many to drive-thru testing sites
-
Stonebrook Lodge, a new 4-story hotel opened in Bryson City in 2020
-
Giving Spoon, pictured accepting a donation, helped feed those in need this year and expanded to two hot meals a week
COVID-19 Pandemic
The year 2020 will be defined by one story: the COVID-19 pandemic. It took over all aspects of life beginning with statewide mandates that forced businesses to close, learning to…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.