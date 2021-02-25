Swain vaccine program on target

Body

Severe weather across the United States last week disrupted shipments of COVID-19 vaccines. For Swain County, however, the impact of that delay was minimal, and the vaccination program conducted by the Swain County Health Department is on schedule.

“The entire state experienced weather-related delays in vaccine shipments this past week. However, we have received our vaccine and have notified those individuals that we had to reschedule,” explained Alison Cochran, Swain County Health Department director.

The department began a waiting list at the end of last month for people who qualified, those in the first and second groups, setting the wait list limit at 1,000 people. On average, the county has been receiving a shipment of either 100 or 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine from the state. This is a federal program and the vaccines are administered at no cost to the patients.

On Wednesday, Cochran confirmed that the department is working through the wait list.

“We have been lucky enough to receive additional vaccine over the past couple of weeks and have worked through the majority of our wait list,” she said. “This week we will be vaccinating 65 and older, PreK-12 schools and childcare centers located in Swain County including those on the Qualla boundary, and any healthcare workers and first responders who have not previously been vaccinated.”

Swain County was ahead of the curve when it comes to providing the vaccine to school staff. With a political push to reopen schools to in-person classes five-days-a-week in the state, Gov. Roy Cooper and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services moved instructional staff to the front of the line for group three with those vaccines to begin Feb. 24.

In Swain County, the school system started its return to classes at both East and West Elementary Schools with a four-days a week schedule. Wednesdays are still remote learning days. This change has been in coordination with the local effort to make the vaccines available to staff.

“The Health Department has been able to accommodate all staff wishing to receive vaccinations in two waves. The first group received their second dose last Thursday, Feb. 18. The second wave is receiving round one today,” confirmed Swain County School System Superintendent Mark Sale. “This will empty the waiting list for the school system. By the close of business, 52 % of our employees have either received one or both vaccines.”

The school board opted not to require staff to take the vaccine.

“We have continued to offer the opportunity for the vaccine to all other staff if they want to participate,” Sale said.

Swain County Health Department announced it is also working with local daycare centers to see all the staff is vaccinated. Those efforts are being coordinated through the schools and employers.

So far, Swain County has administered 1,808 first doses of the vaccine and 636 second doses, according to the state dashboard (covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard/vaccinations).

Statewide, there have been over 2.1 million doses administered. The next eligible group of frontline essential workers will be announced on or after March 10. The Swain County Health Department also emphasized that vaccine supply is still quite low and therefore patience is still urged.

Swain County has had 51 active cases over the past 14 days, according to state data updated Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. There have been 16 deaths total in the county due to the virus.

Statewide, there have been 10,965 people to die from the virus through Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. There are currently 1,563 people across the state currently hospitalized.

Newly reported cases were is at a low of 1,514 and the percent positive rate is 6.2%.

The current statewide restrictions are scheduled to expire on Sunday, Feb. 28. The restrictions, under Phase 3, include a curfew at night from 10 p.m.-5 p.m. The COVID-19 North Carolina emergency team held a press briefing Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m., after press time.

Just 27 of North Carolina Counties are currently red (critical community spread) in the COVID-19 County Alert System. There are 40 still orange (substantial spread) and 33 yellow (significant spread). Comparatively, the week of Feb. 4 there were 61 red counties, 33 orange and just 6 yellow. Swain County and the majority of western North Carolina is yellow, or low impact.

To find out when you can get your shot, take the quiz online at yourspotyourshot.nc.gov. For questions call the state help center at 1-888-675-4567.

To schedule an appointment with Swain County Health Department, call 488-3198.

Western Carolina University’s vaccine clinic is also up and running, but doses are currently going to support the Jackson County health department to reduce its wait list. That process is anticipated to wrap up in two to three weeks, at which time the clinic will begin scheduling new appointments.

Go to facctr.wcu/edu/coronavirus/vaccine-info.aspx for updates on the vaccination scheduled for the WCU clinic.