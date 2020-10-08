Two indicted for murder in Morris case

Body

A Swain County Grand Jury delivered two true bills of indictment on first-degree murder charges against two people on Thursday, Sept. 24 who are charged in the death of Lenore Dawn Morris.

Morris, 70, died at her home located on Deep Gap Road on Aug. 14.

Robert Dale Willoughby, 49, and Lorrieann Marie Robinson, 42, were both indicted for first-degree murder, larceny of a motor vehicle, kidnapping and robbery in the case.

Swain County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation of Morris’ death.

Willoughby and Robinson were first arrested in Mississippi after being found in possession of the missing vehicle in the case, a 2002 Ford Explorer.

Detectives from Swain County flew out of state to interview the suspects. However, charges were pending until the indictments last week.

The two were being held in Mississippi.