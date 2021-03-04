Body

Carolyn Joan Hyatt, 84, of the Governors Island Community, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

A native of Jackson County, NC and longtime resident of Swain County, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Oneita Hall Turpin. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Connie Joan Hyatt; two infant children, and a brother, Billy Turpin.

She is survived by, Frank Hyatt Jr.; her children, Kathy Dugan (John), Jeff Hyatt (Debi), and Susan Call; grandchildren, Josh Dugan (Amanda) and their four children Temple, Ela, Nova, and Adelaide Dugan, Jordan Dugan, Heath Hyatt (Stacy) and their child Mason, Colby Hyatt, Carver Hyatt, Shelby Hyatt, Brandon Hyatt and his children Madi and Eli, Sydney Call and her child Raelyn, and Hunter Call; Sisters, Rachel (Pete) Durland, Louise Maida, Susan Smith, and Pam Cope (David); brother, Jerry Turpin; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Crisp Funeral Home is assisting the family.