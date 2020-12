Body

Edward Thomas, 78, of the Kirkland Creek community went home to be with the Lord Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was the son of the late Walter and Maggie Ledford Thomas.

Ed was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Thomas.

He is survived by many friends including his best friend, Bill Williamson.

A graveside service was held at 11:00 am Tuesday at Swain Memorial Park.