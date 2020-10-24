Body

Jerry Andrew Nations passed away after a lengthy illness on Tuesday, October 13 at the Charles George Medical Center in Asheville, NC.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Alma Nations, a sister Peggy Nations and a brother Tony Nations.

He is survived by a son Josh Nations of Six-Mile SC and brothers Jim (Diane) Nations of Bryson City, NC and Sam (Jan) Nations of Ocean Shores, WA and a sister Betty Martin (Roger) along with many nephews, nieces and cousins.

Jerry served in the US Army at Fort Eustis, VA and in Vietnam where he was a water craft Operator (pilot of a patrol boat) in the Mekong Delta section of Vietnam. Jerry earned a sharp shooter badge with the M16 rifle and qualified with several other rifles and handguns. He was awarded the National Defense Service Metal, the Vietnam Service Medal and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 Device.

Jerry worked for the Smoky Mountain Park Service for several years prior to relocating to South Carolina.

There will be a memorial service for Jerry for which the date will be announced in the near future.