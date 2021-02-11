Body

Leland L. Cochran, 84, of Bryson City went home to be with the Lord Sunday, February 7, 2021 after a period of declining health.

A native of Swain County he was the son of the late Sam and Lottie Cochran. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by four brothers, George, Cecil, Sonny, and Virgil, and four sisters, Hettie Ingle, Fannie Burr Cochran, Tinnie Ducket, and Ann Nobles.

Leland was a member of the Alarka Missionary Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Cochran; one son, Jeffrey Cochran (Cathy); grandsons, Jeremy, Samuel, Matthew, Zane, and Zavior; great grandson, Malachi; two brothers, Doug and Sammy; one brother-in-law, Ed Hyde (Pauline), and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday at Swain Memorial Park in Bryson City, NC. Pastor James (Bo) Brown will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alarka Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund at 3407 Alarka Rd. Bryson City, NC 28713.