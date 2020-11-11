Body

Mildred McGaha Arvey Cope, 90, of Candler, NC went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 after a short illness with cancer. She was the daughter of the late Don and Prince McGaha of Bryson City and grew up on Alarka. She was the oldest of six children and was preceded in death by three brothers Charles McGaha, Ulies McGaha and Donnie McGaha.

She opened Mildred’s Grocery store in Bryson City in the mid 1960’s and then purchased the Calhoun Hotel. Many will remember the hotel as Swain Hotel and eating her cooking served family style. She loved working with the public and never met a stranger. She would feed anyone that needed a meal and, in the summer, often would have people sleeping on the sofa and recliner in the lobby when all the rooms were full and all the other motels were full. She was a hard worker and never slowed down. Later after selling the grocery store and the hotel she purchased several properties and had other businesses.

Her favorite thing to do was going to church and was a member of White Rock Baptist Church in Candler, NC. During the past several months we had drive in services but she never missed one.

Mildred is survived by a daughter, Linda Whitworth of Candler, NC and a son Keith Arvey (Rhonda) of Franklin. She is survived by four grandchildren Lisa Gilstrap, Jason Arvey, Michael Arvey and Kelly Arvey. She also has several great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; one sister, Beadell Shuler of Marietta, GA and one brother, Earl McGaha of Candler, NC. She was also loved and cared for by ex- daughter-in-law Deborah Breedlove.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 pm Saturday in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Brad Parker, pastor of White Rock Baptist Church, officiated with burial in Swain Memorial Park.

The family received friends from 1 to 2 pm Saturday at the funeral home.