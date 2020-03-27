Body

Mr. Iva L. Glover, Jr. (Buddy), 88, passed away on March 13, 2020. He was originally from Jacksonville, FL. He lived in Bryson City from 1971 - 1989 then returned to Jacksonville. He moved to assisted living in South Carolina in 2013.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen. He is survived by four children, Iris (William) Bentley, Steve (Kathy) Glover, Rick (Carla) Glover, and Greg Glover, five grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.

Family and friends attended a memorial service at Church 247 in Boiling Springs, SC, on March 15, 2020.