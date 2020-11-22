Body

Pamela Lee Smith, age 59, of Long Creek, SC passed away suddenly November 13th, 2020 due to a ruptured brain aneurysm.

Pam was born in Atlanta, Georgia to Mary January Miller Smith and the late Wayne Albert “Bert” Smith, Jr. She grew up in Bradenton Florida and more recently lived in North and South Carolina.

Pam was a fun-loving free spirit. She had many dear friends that she enjoyed spending time with laughing and enjoying life. She loved riding her Harley, hiking, waterfalls, rainbows and all nature.

She loved all animals, with horses being her favorite. Pamela has worked many jobs and really enjoyed working with people. Whether it was building boats at Cris-Craft, running a bed and breakfast, serving on a train, bartending or waitressing she always worked hard and was loved by her employers and co-workers.

Pam is survived by her life mate Richard “Rick” Duane Hyre, of Long Creek, SC, her mother Mary January Smith and brother, Samuel Smith of Ellenton, FL, her sisters Heather Smith Knuth (Rich) of New Smyrna Beach, FL and Melanie Smith Williams (Troy) of Bradenton, FL and two nephews, Sawyer and Bryson of New Smyrna Beach, FL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Pamela’s memory can be made to an Animal Shelter of one’s choice.

The family is having private services in their respective homes. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

