Roy Willard Setzer

October 19, 1923 – December 16, 2020

Roy, 97 formerly of Belmont, NC, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, December 16th. He departed this earth listening to the song “Oh, How I Love Jesus”. Roy loved the Lord and lived for Him every day of his life!

Roy moved his family to Charlotte in 1952 after attending textile school. He worked for Morris Spiezman until 1967 in their parts department. He retired in 1987 from Mitchel Distributing Company after 35 years of service.

Roy served his country in the US Army during World-War II in Germany, France and Austria during which time he was awarded the Bronze Star. He was an avid gardener, a baker of Coconut Pecan Cakes, a first-class mechanic, washing machine repairman and one of the 1st recycling kings.

He was a faithful member of Lifebuilders Church (formerly Oakdale Church of God) for over 70 years serving as an usher, men’s council member and Sunday School teacher. Although, being diagnosed with dementia, he never forgot how to pray! He prayed for anyone and everyone!

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, John and Nannie Setzer; his wife, Eva Mae Burns and a granddaughter, brothers Robert, Claude and Sherman Setzer.

He is survived by his three daughters, Evelyn Humble and Selma Inman of Charlotte, Doris Bandy (Gale) of Sanford, Florida, and Chuck Burns (Pat) of Davidson, NC his adopted son, six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Services to honor Roy’s life were held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Lifebuilders Church located at 730 Oakdale Road, Charlotte, NC. Officiating was Pastor Sam Wood.

Family visitation was from 1:00-2:00 PM with service beginning at 2:00 PM.

The family was serviced by Forest Lawn West.

Memorials may be made to Lifebuilders Church.