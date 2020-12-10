Body

Samuel Duane Hyatt, age 63, of Gainesville, GA passed away peacefully after a short illness and hospitalization with complications of virus on November 21st, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his mother Viola Mae Cable, step-father Robert Cable, wife Kristi Jones-Hyatt, and step-mother Geneva Price Hyatt.

He is survived by his father, Lawrence Cole Hyatt of Farner, TN, son Duane Cole Hyatt of Mineral Bluff, daughter Dea Hyatt Parker (Justin) of Jasper, grand daughters Reyna Hyatt and Sierra Hyatt, grandson Damien Cole Hyatt, brother Ken Hyatt (Karen), and their sons; Nathan, William, Robert, and Andrew of Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Sam served in both the Army and the Navy as medic/corpsman, and in Law Enforcement for the City of Gainesville Police Department, and Forsyth County Sherriff department.

His remains will be interred at Luada Cemetery, near Bryson City, NC at a later date, TBA.