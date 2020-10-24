Body

Shirley Hutton, 83, of Bryson City went home to be with the Lord Tuesday October 13, 2020. A native of Swain County she was the daughter of the late Chester Hampton and Lillice Hyde. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband Pat Hutton; one son Bobby Rich, and a sister, Irene Smith.

She is survived by one daughter, Rita Holloway of Cumming, GA; one son, Freddie Rich of the home; three grandchildren, James Herron, Jeremy Holloway, and Dustin Rich; five great grandchildren, and a special friend, Linda Wike.

Shirley was a member of Bryson City Church of God. For many years she had a card ministry with the Church. She will be truly missed by everyone that knew her.

Funeral services were held 2:00 PM Saturday at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Pastors Marty Pressley, Jim Frady, and Linda Wike officiated with burial at Swain Memorial Park.

The family received friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Saturday at the Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Chris Jones, Dale Green, Kevin Wike, Corey Wike, Robert Lowe, and Mike Crisp.