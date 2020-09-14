Event to celebrate publication of Saunooke Clapsaddle’s new novel

Body

Join City Lights Bookstore on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 10, for an outdoor event to celebrate the publication of Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle’s new novel, “Even as We Breathe.”

Starting at 6 p.m., she will address the passersby with selections from her book. After the reading, there will be an alfresco autographing on the patio at City Lights Cafe. Following the signing, those of us who are of age will progress next door to the lawn in front of The Paper Mill Lounge to hoist a glass in honor of Saunooke.

Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle, an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians resides on the Qualla Boundary. She holds degrees from Yale University and the College of William and Mary.

Her debut novel, “Even As We Breathe” (The University Press of Kentucky) was just released. Her first novel manuscript, “Going to Water” is the winner of The Morning Star Award for Creative Writing from the Native American Literature Symposium (2012), a finalist for the PEN/Bellwether Prize for Socially Engaged Fiction (2014).

After serving as Executive Director of the Cherokee Preservation Foundation, Saunooke Clapsaddle (National Board Certified since 2012) returned to teaching English and Cherokee Studies at Swain County High School.

She is the former co-editor of the Journal of Cherokee Studies and serves on the Board of Trustees for the North Carolina Writers Network.