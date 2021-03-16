Homecoming a success as Devils smash Tigers

Body

Though it hardly resembled those of the past, the pageantry of the 2021 Swain homecoming on Friday, March 12, provided a semblance of familiar comfort to what has been a unique football season. The football team did its part to make the night a success, etching a 42-8 victory over visiting Rosman to move to a 2-1 record for the season.

“It was great. It was just nice to be back at home playing in front of our crowd,” interim coach Eric Stephenson said of the evening. “It seemed somewhat normal. I know it wasn’t to that extent, but we had our homecoming and it was just nice to be at home and playing in front of our people.”

After struggling to find its rhythm in the ground game two weeks ago against Andres, the Devils regained their footing at home on Friday. Damian Lossiah rushed 11 times for 75 yards and four touchdowns. Andrew Chavez had six carries for 29 yards and a score. Gabe Lillard carried three times for 18 yards, and Carson Taylor four times for 15 yards.

“That’s what they were giving us,” Stephenson said of the rekindled rushing attack. “We did a better job across the board with our rushing attack than we had done the week before. Our kids executed well and our thing was just Do your job this week.”

Swain now turns its attention to a Friday date with the undefeated Murphy Bulldogs. The Devils will be on the road once again, the third time in four games to start the season.

“It’s always tough to go on the road no matter where in the Smoky Mountains, but Murphy is definitely a tough place to play,” said Stephenson. “It will be a good experience for our kids all around, but there will be something that we can take out of it. It’s one of the best teams in the state and one of the best places to play. You’re always going to get Murphy’s best, especially at home.”

Murphy edged Swain by a score of 15-14 in the two teams’ 2019 meeting. The Bulldogs finished the season 10-3. Its three 2021 wins have all been blowouts. The narrowest margin of victory was a 33-6 win over Andrews to open the season. The Bulldogs followed that up with a 48-14 win over Franklin and a 54-21 thrashing of Hayesville.

“Murphy is a tough bunch,” said Stephenson. “They are very physical. A very sound, solid football team. They can run the ball and throw it and they’ve got great coaching as well. It’s going to be a tough ball game.”