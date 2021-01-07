Great Smoky Mountains Railroad adds another engine to fleet

Body

Great Smoky Mountains Railroad recently announced the purchase of Engine #1009, a GP-38-3m Diesel Locomotive formerly housed at Western Rail Locomotive in Spokane, Washington where it was rebuilt and rewired. The engine began its journey to

several weeks ago and is set to arrive to the Dillsboro rail shop by the end of this week.

Originally built in 1964, this engine will be considered a powerhouse addition to the diesel heavy locomotive fleet. GSMR #1009 boasts 2100 horsepower with dynamic breaking and extended range. This engine is also a 567CE with 645 power pack heads.

This is considered a timely addition as GSMR has been practicing COVID-19 safety measures including social distancing on the train that calls for the addition of more train cars.

The team at Western Rail also performed a rewiring on GSMR engine #2467 with an upgrade from GP-30 to GP-30-3 that gave it 2200 horsepower, dynamic breaking, and extended range. Engine #2467 was out of operation during the summer but returned at the end of August and has been working throughout the winter season operating both Polar Express train rides and the winter excursions. Once #1009, arrives the primary focus for the engine will be exterior updates with a new paint job boasting an American theme of red, white and blue.

“With both locomotives operating together we are creating a powerhouse duo that are built for mountain railroading,” said Kim Albritton, GSMR vice president and general manager. “We are excited see the addition and upgrades and can’t wait to see what it can do.”