Body

Amanda Faith Walls, 42, of Bryson City, NC passed away at her home on November 14 surrounded by her family.

Amanda is survived by her husband Tony Walls and two children, Sarah Marie and Benjamin Troy, all of Bryson City.

She is also survived by her parents J.R. and Linda Cope of Canton, NC and her two brothers: Jeffrey Cope of Charleston, SC and Travis Cope of Bend, OR.

Amanda was a 2000 Graduate of Western Carolina University and served as a social worker for Swain County schools for the past 15 years and was passionate about her work.

She was also active in her church as well as her community and the Swain County Relay For Life.

Amanda adored her family and truly cherished her role as a mother. She loved family gatherings and enjoyed fellowship within her local church and community. Family, both direct and extended, remained the nucleus for her throughout her life.

She was a lifelong resident of Western North Carolina and adored her little home on the hill.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Crisp Funeral Home.

The family received friends from 1 to 2 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Duke Cancer Institute Gastrointestinal Cancers Fund.