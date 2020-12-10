Body

Amanda Marie Mehle Wyatt, 32, of Bryson City went home to be with the Lord Thursday, December 3, 2020. A native of Swain County she was the daughter of Harold and Christina Marie Hudson.

She was preceded in death by one son, Christopher Isaiah Mehle born on November 16, 2009; grandmother, Joyce Nuedling; great grandmother, Carrie York, and brothers, Charles and Joshua.

In addition to her parents she is also survived by two children, Sebern Todd Wyatt Jr., and Edith Marie Wyatt; her husband Sebern Todd Wyatt, Sr.; one brother Thomas Joseph Mehle Jr. and wife Missy; two sisters, Tasha Holly Gayle Unversaw and husband William, and Christina Marie Hudson; three nieces and three nephews.

Funeral services were held 2:00 PM Tuesday at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Beth Newman officiated.

The family received friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.