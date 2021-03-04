Body

Ancil Crutchfield, 84, of the Towstring Community went home to be with the Lord Monday, March 1, 2021 peacefully at his residence.

He was a member and Sunday School Teacher at Towstring Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his son, Sam Crutchfield and 12 brothers and sisters.

Ancil is survived by his wife of 33 years, Janice Crutchfield; children, Michelle Bridges (Kelly), Chris Crutchfield; daughter-in-law, Kim Crutchfield; grandchildren, Alyssa and Jenna Crutchfield, Josh and Lexi Bridges; many brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 8:00 pm Tuesday in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home.

Raymond Mathews officiated.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.

A graveside service was held at 2:00 pm Wednesday at Towstring Cemetery.

Nephews were pallbearers.