Bill Waldroup went to his heavenly home on November 17, 2020; he had been a resident of Mountain View Manor for the past three years. Bill was loved by many that cared for him each day.

Bill was preceded in death by wife Ruby Jones Waldroup and Beatrice Brooks Waldroup. Parents were Wiley and Jodie Waldroup. One brother Buddy Waldroup.

Bill is survived by son James K Waldroup and wife Deanna; daughter Rita Jones and husband Frank. Stepchildren Vida Cody and Jamie Winchester. A sister Linda Herron and Brother Lenard Waldroup and wife Emma. Six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Bill was a member of Mt. Vernon Freewill Baptist Church since 1974. He was a Sunday school teacher and began the first Bible School at the church.

Bill was a charter member of West Swain Fire Department. By trade Bill was a welder and carpenter.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Mountain View Manor and Four Seasons Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion during his time at the Manor.

The family received friends from 12PM to 2PM at Mt. Vernon Freewill Baptist Church on Thursday November 19, 2020.

Funeral service was held at 2:00PM at Mt. Vernon Freewill Baptist Church on Thursday, November 19, 2020 with Jim Frady and Jeff Waldroup Officiating. Burial was at Swain Memorial Park.

Pallbearers were Jon, Brian and Bill Waldroup and West Swain Fire Department.