Cecil Sutton, 84, of Bryson City went home to be with the Lord Saturday, October 17, 2020.

A native of Jackson County and longtime resident of Swain County, he was the son of the late Arthur and Julie Sutton.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife Barbara Sutton; four brothers, Earl Sutton, Vince Sutton, Mitchell Joe Sutton, and James Jackson Sutton, and a sister, Joyce Maxine Sutton.

Cecil was a Teacher and Administrator for over 30 years with the Swain County School System. During that time, he served as the Assistant Principal of Swain County High School, Principal of Almond Elementary, and Principal of Swain West Elementary School during its first years. He was also a Member and Deacon at Victory Baptist Church in Bryson City, NC.

Cecil is survived by one son, Brad Sutton of Spruce Pine, NC; one brother, Gene Sutton of Bryson City, and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held 2:00 PM Tuesday at Sutton Family Cemetery. Pastor Brian Schuler officiated.

The family received friends from 12:30 PM until 1:30 PM Tuesday at Crisp Funeral Home.