Charles M. Calhoun, 95, passed away peacefully at home in his sleep Sunday morning, December 13, 2020. He was born in Bushnell, NC to the late Harley and Ella Calhoun.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Coy Calhoun.

Charles is survived by his wife of 67 years, Blanche Owenby Calhoun; two daughters, Sharon (Edward) Watson and Joan (Gary) Moore; two granddaughters, Mellisa (Chris) Allard, and Jean Ann (Will) Howell; and two great grandchildren, Lliam and Isabella.

A graveside service was held at 11:00 am Tuesday at Lauada Cemetery. Rev. Eddie Deitz officiated.

Crisp Funeral Home assisted the family.