Charles W. Weeks, 64, of Bryson City passed away on November 15, 2020.

He was born in Orange County Florida to the late Willie Weeks and Betty Martin. Charles was a devout Christian man that would give you the shirt off of his back.

He loved everyone and everyone loved him. Family was everything to Charles. He loved his motorcycles and fishing. He loved sitting on his porch listening to his music, and trust me he had the voice of an angel.

He was and always will be an amazing man. While gone, he will never be forgotten.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Michelle Weeks. In addition, he is survived by three sons, Charles Weeks Jr. (Crystal), Shawn Weeks (Minon), and Sam Griffin (Kristen); one sister, Paula Familo (Billy); three brothers Henry Griffin (Kimberly), Jack Griffin, and Paul Francis (Marilyn). He is also survived by eleven grandchildren.

A private Memorial Service was held on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Crisp Funeral home assisted the Weeks family with arrangements.