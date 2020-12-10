Body

Daniel Anthony Remke, 85, of Bryson City went home to be with the Lord Thursday, December 3, 2020.

A longtime resident of Bryson City he was the son of the late Anthony and Clara Remke.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Virginia Remke; one daughter, Carol Remke; grandson, Michael Remke; step-children, Dwight, Paul, and Fred Burrell; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 PM Sunday at the Chapel behind Uncle Bills Flee Market in Whittier, NC. Rev. Russ Lesser will officiate.