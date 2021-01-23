Debra Seay Colville

Body

Debra Lynn (Debbie) Seay Colville, 66, of Bryson City passed away Monday, January 18, 2021, at Haywood Regional Medical Center in Clyde after a period of declining health.

A native of Swain County, she was the daughter of the late June Evelyn Thomas and Robert Hugh Seay. She was also preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ida Belle Anthony Monteith and Ervin Mack Thomas. Her paternal grandparents were Zennie Snelson and Jonie Hugh Seay.

Mrs. Colville was a Christian and a member of First Baptist Church of Bryson City. For many years, she was a volunteer in the nursery and delighted in helping care for the infants and children.

She attended Bryson City Elementary School and graduated from Swain County High School. Following graduation, she attended Western Carolina University and received her RN Degree.

Through the years, she was employed first at Swain Medical Center and then Swain County Hospital. Later, she joined the “Swain Family” at Swain County High School as the Health Occupations Instructor. Her students did their clinicals at the hospital. She was very proud of all her students, especially those earning their CNA certification before high school graduation. She also sponsored HOSA (Health Occupation Students of America) and participated in the “High Schools That Work” program, teaming with science teacher, Janet W. Clapsaddle. Before retiring, Mrs. Colville was the nurse at Swain Middle School.

Mrs. Colville is survived by her husband of 14 years, Stephen, owner of Steve’s Repairs in Bryson City; two daughters (both teachers), Kelly Elizabeth Carnes (Barry) of Whittier, NC, and Kara Marie Hill (Kevin) of Pineville, NC; and five grandchildren, Phoebe, Jesse, and Sophia Carnes, and Eve and Rae Hill; and one sister, Donna Kay Seay of Bryson City.

A graveside service was held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Bryson City Cemetery. Dr. John A. Tagliarini, senior pastor of FBCBC, officiated.