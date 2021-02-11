Body

Dennis Morgan, 73, of Bryson City went home to be with the Lord Monday, February 8, 2021. A native of Swain County he was the son of the late Noah and Violet Styles Morgan. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one son, David Morgan, and one sister, Brenda Morgan.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Muriel Morgan; two sons, Daniel Morgan (Angie), and George Morgan; one daughter, Becky Calhoun of the home; grandchildren, Brandon Morgan, Joy Cody (Jacob), Jonathan Morgan (Sara), Noah Morgan, Travis Morgan, Trevor Morgan, Tyler Morgan, and Jennifer Morgan; two great grandchildren, Wilder, and Zoey; brothers and sisters, Dean Morgan (Glestia), Glendal Vess (Kenneth), Viddie Vess (Allen), and Allen Morgan (Cynthia), and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Revs. Tony Vess, and Carl Taylor will officiate with burial at Wesser Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home.