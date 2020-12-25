Body

Dewight Harold “Big D” Gunter, 66, of Statesville, died Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Swain County, NC on March 23, 1954 to the late Deaver Clyde Gunter, Sr. and Albia Greene Gunter. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jeff Gunter.

Dewight had worked in maintenance for Industrial Timber. He loved to read, watch westerns on tv, Ford trucks, gardening, wrestling, Panthers football and Trump. More than anything, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 47 years, Paula Stewart Gunter, 2 daughters, Jennifer “Dawn” Windon, Felicity G. Voorheis (Raymond), grandchildren, Chance, Gregory, RT, J, Katelyn and Natalie, great-grandchildren, Mason, Waylon, and Cadence, 3 brothers, Jr. Gunter (June), Frank Gunter (Angela), Lance Gunter (Karen), a sister, Gail Street, his mother-in-law, Shirley Stewart, a sister-in-law, Geraldine Gunter and a special “adopted brother”, Chris Crump.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 6:00 pm in the Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel. The service was live streamed beginning promptly at 6:00 pm. Mr. Gunter Lied in State on Tuesday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. There was no formal visitation. Burial was private.

Memorials may be made to help offset funeral costs and can be sent to Nicholson Funeral Home, 135 E. Front St., Statesville, NC 28677 or by credit/debit card by phone @704-872-5287.

