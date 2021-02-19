Body

Dovi Queen, 26, of Bryson City went home to be with the Lord Sunday, February 7, 2021.

She was the daughter of Ned Daniel and Stephanie Welch.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Gladys Roback; grandfather, Owen Smoker, Jr.; honorary grandparents, Red and Minda Ross; honorary sister, Hailey Cole; and brother, Craig Alexander Durham.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 12 years, Joshua Queen; children, Jerimiah Owen Redsmoke Queen age 8, Joah Rock Bearmeat Queen age 5, Jericho Rexx Andrew Queen age 3, Talaia Rose Levonce Queen age 1, Leilani Janelle Queen age 12; sisters, Kayla Welch-Haney, Tiara Welch, Heather Queen, Rai Bird, Krysten Beaver; brothers, Phillip Lester Queen, Jr., Aaron Andrew Queen, Caleb Isaiah Queen, Josue Otero and fiancé, Victoria Pheong; four nieces; 10 nephews including Darian Alexander Queen; father-in-law, Michael Davis; mother-in-law, Tracia Davis, father-in-law, Phillip Lester Queen, Sr.; grandmother, Mabel Jones; Mamaw, Doris Smith; aunts Cicely Campbell, Charlotte Smith, Amy Wilson, Keri Smoker, April Smoker; uncle, William Smith; cousins Alyssa Welch, Jonathan Bohanon; and best friends, Katie Pulley and Brionna Jumper.

A going home party was held at 1:00 pm Monday in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Rev. Roger Roland officiated.

The family received friends from 12 to 1 pm Monday at the funeral home.

This service was livestreamed. The stream started at approximately 12:45 pm Monday.