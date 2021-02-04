Body

Edward Taylor Sawyer, 58, of Bryson City passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

He was the son of the late Coburn and Catherine DeHart Sawyer.

Edward is survived by his brother, David Sawyer and wife Linda of Bryson City; sister, Annette Warner and husband Bob of Harrison, MI; two nieces, Catherine Sawyer of Bryson City, Karen Stilwell of Southgate, MI; and one nephew, Bobby Warner of Plymouth, MI.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Edward to PAWS, PO Box 1814, Bryson City, NC 28713