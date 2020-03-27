Body

Ellean Martin Greene, 92, of Bryson City, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday March 17, 2020. A native of Georgia and longtime resident of Swain County, NC she was the daughter of the late J.D. and Hester Grizzle Martin, and wife of the late Vance W. Greene SR. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by brothers, J.D. Martin Jr., and Robert Martin, and sisters, Fannie Martin Day, Ruthie M. Byrd, and Vida Martin.

Ellean was the oldest present member of Cold Springs Baptist Church. She was the Valedictorian of the Swain County High School Graduating class of 1947. She was a hard worker. She loved her flowers and gardening, and all of her family.

She is survived by two sons, Teddy L. Greene, and Vance W. Greene Jr. and wife Kathy; Grandchildren, Julie (Robin) Laws and husband Michael, and Vance W. Greene III and wife Morgan Winchester Greene, and great grandchildren, Mikel Laws, Emily Laws, Caleb Wiggins, Olivia Greene, Karin Greene, Hunter Herron, and Brylee Herron.

The family had a funeral service at 11:00 AM Saturday at Cold Springs Baptist Church. Revs. David Postell, Lewis Crisp and Earl King officiated with burial at Lauada Cemetery.

The family received friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cold Springs Baptist Church Building Fund at PO Box 645 Bryson City, NC 28713.