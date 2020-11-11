Body

Esta Garland Laney passed from her earthly life to her Heavenly home on November 3, 2020 joining her husband, William C. Laney and son, Steve; parents, William Audie and Ehtel Hyde Garland; brother, Bill Garland and son-in-law, Max Stephenson.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Stephenson; sons, Gary, David and son and daughter-in-law, Daryl and Kay; sister, Shirley Peterson; sister-in-law, Verna Garland. Precious grandchildren are Lisa, Chad and Dana; great grandchildren, Makayla, Bransen, Presten and Emily; many nieces and nephews who she loved as her own.

A truly Godly and gracious woman, she loved everyone unconditionally.

A time of fellowship for friends and family was held from 1 to 2:30 pm Sunday at Crisp Funeral Home.

Burial will be later at Swain Memorial Park.

A special heartfelt thank you to Ruth Ammons, Swain County Hospital, Swain Family Care, Swain EMS, Mountain View Manor, and Crisp Funeral Home for their excellent and compassionate care.