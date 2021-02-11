Body

Franklin Delano “Roosevelt” Green (Rody), 84, passed away February 3, 2021. Rody was born in Swain County on March 23, 1936 to the late Silas and Cora Hooper Green. He was a step-son to the late Lottie Green. Rody was a resident of Buncombe County for 36 years. He was a career Tile Setter and an avid outdoorsman. Rody was a member of Georgetown Baptist Church.

Mr. Green is survived by his wife Alice Green. In addition, he is survived by five children, Oscar Green (Ruth), Larry Green (Aileen), Dale Green (Kelly), Janice Earls (James), Scott Green (Donna); 16 grandkids, 14 great grandkids; step children, Doug Griffin (June), Teresa Griffin, Terry Vess, and Debra McMahan (Tony); step-brother, Grover Hyde; and step-sisters, Betty Kirkland, Lexy Millsap, and Lois Parris; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his former wife, Patricia “Kay” Green, four sisters, Thelma Hartley, Mary Millsap, Mona Gibby, Aglesta Millsap; four brothers, Paul Green, Lewis Green, Mack Green, and CS Green; 3 step-brothers, Leonard Hyde, Vance Hyde, and Odell Hyde, and one step-sister, Edith Janette Ball.

Funeral services were held 2:00 PM Saturday at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Revs. Dale Green, Ercell Green and Joseph Green officiated with burial at Laurel Branch Cemetery.

The family received friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Saturday at the funeral home.