Freddie Edward Palmer, 70, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

Freddie is survived by his loving wife, Lavon Palmer; his mother, Lois Palmer; his children, Melissa (Jared) Mobley, Leslie (Tripp) Haywood, Melinda Mosca, Haley Palmer, & Carson (Paul) Childers, Jacob Myers, BreeAnna Myers, & Brittany (Andrew) Stark; his grandchildren, Taylor (Jay) Mapp, Darby Cudd, Parker Cudd, Kaleb Mosca, Greyson (Cameron) Hatfield, Eli Connell, Mason Childers, Nathaniel Myers, & Blakely Hatfield; his brother, Steve (Teresa) Palmer and several nieces & nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Norman Palmer Sr., his brother Norman (Butch) Palmer Jr., & his grandson Tanner Haywood.

Freddie was a 1968 graduate of Butler High School & attended South Georgia College where he played football. After college, he went on to play football with the Augusta Eagles. Freddie has owned his own business, Palmer Roofing & Construction, since 1982 & recently retired in July 2020.

Freddie & Lavon recently made his lifelong dream of being a full time resident in the beautiful Great Smokey Mountains. They along with their other “kids,” Tink the tiny chihuahua, Sarah the donkey, Will & Bill the goats, & Red the rooster have thoroughly enjoyed their new & very beautiful mountain farm.

A celebration of Freddie’s life & homecoming will be held on January 11, 2021 at The Jones Creek Clubhouse, 777 Jones Creek, Evans GA at 630 PM where we will cheer on his beloved Clemson Tigers, enjoy some of Freddie’s favorite foods & fellowship remembering him fondly.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in remembrance of his grandson,Tanner Haywood, to the Childrens Hospital of Georgia, Division of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, BG 2 011, 1120 15th Street Augusta, GA 30912