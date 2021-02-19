Body

Furman Douglas Smith-Crowe, 71 of Cherokee, NC passed December 18, 2020 after battling illness for the past several months. He was born March 19, 1949 in Cherokee, NC. He was a preacher, artist, accomplished stone and wood carver and musician. He loved traveling and making memories with his family and friends. Mr. Smith- Crowe even has a permanent piece of his wood carving artistry proudly displayed in The Smithsonian Institute in Washington, DC. He was a Father, husband and brother.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Mildred Smith- Crowe. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Millie Smith and sisters Tammy Smith and April Smith.

Mr. Smith- Crowe is survived by his wife of 42 years Melinda Cogdill Smith Crowe. of the home.

He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Teague (Kenneth) of Clyde, NC. Also survived by his brother Alvin Smith of Waynesville. Tom Smith, Bryson City. Sisters include Bonnie Maney(Bobby), Birmingham, AL., Donnie Mann (Mark), King’s Mountain., Sammy) Crowe(Tonya), Cherokee and Ruthie Griggs (Ricky), Bryson City.

He is also survived by his children, Elexis Fancher(Jeff), Newport, TN., Wesley Smith Crowe (Amanda), Robbinsville and Thomas Smith- Crowe of the home. Also survived by Anita Ann Reed(Allen), Cherokee and Steven (Stephanie), Bryson City. Stephanie Arneach (Curtis),Cherokee.

He is survived by 12 Grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren.

Services were held Monday, December 21, 2020 at Crisp Funeral Home with Pastor John Johnson presiding and music by John Locust. Burial was at The Furman Smith Crowe Cemetery in Cherokee, NC.

Special thanks to Four Seasons Hospice in Bryson City Cherokee NC Home Health and also to The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Also a sincere thanks for all the well wishes from Family and Friends.