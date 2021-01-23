Body

George Harvey Carson “Paw”, 71, of Bryson City went home to be with the Lord Sunday, January 17, 2021. A lifelong resident of Swain County, he was the son of the late Ed and Mildred Wiggins Carson and husband of the late Brenda Cabe Carson.

George was a General Contractor who along with his brother, son and nephews built many homes, churches and businesses in Western North Carolina.

He was a member and deacon of Midway Baptist Church where he was also a member of the Midway Quartet as well as Adult Sunday School Teacher.

He spent winter in Florida where he attended Melbourne Baptist Church and volunteered at Connection Café.

He was an honorary member of the Swain County Rescue Squad. George was a US Army Veteran having served in the Vietnam War Era.

George was a beloved Paw who spent many days attending his children and grandchildren’s various church, school and sporting events. He was an avid Maroon Devil fan and especially loved his Lady Devils. He had many fun adventures with his Groupies and his dear friends Stan and Mary Fadely.

He spent his time between his homes in Bryson City and Palm Bay, Fl. George enjoyed riding his scooter in the NC Mountains and to the beaches of Florida.

George strived to live his life as a servant of God and was passionate about witnessing to others. He shared Bible verses and devotionals on social media each day and encouraged everyone he knew to know his Jesus. He was a prayer warrior and studied the Bible daily. He was a mentor and a friend to many people throughout his life journey and was known to be an encourager to all.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Faye Cook.

George is survived by two children, Stacy Carson Pegg and husband Matt, Brad Carson and wife Gianna; six grandchildren, Drew Burns, Hannah Epperson, Rose Carson, Tag Carson, Emma Pegg, and Bella Carson; sisters, Helen Styles, Sue King and husband Clifford, Jean Carson, Linda Downs and husband Rick, Phyllis Collins and husband Levi; brother, Phillip Carson and wife Curley; the Cabe siblings; many nieces, nephews and extended family members

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday at Midway Baptist Church, 155 Laurel Branch Cemetery Road, Bryson City, NC 28713. Rev. Mark Sale will officiate.

The church will be open at 1:00 pm Thursday for people to come and visit.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Midway Baptist Church, PO Box 2545, Bryson City, NC 28713.