Body

Glen H Thomas, 1940 – 2020, went home peacefully, Thursday evening, to be with his Lord and Savior.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Lawton and Bertha Thomas.

Glen is survived by his wife, Arlena Thomas; his daughter, Lynn Thomas (Bo) and his sister, Shirley Sutton (Gene); Stepsons, Bud (Jenny), Fred and Randy Mathis and step-daughter, Ann Locust; fourteen grandchildren; niece, Jennifer Thomas (Jake) and nephew, Larry Sutton (Amanda) and other family members and friends he loved.

Glen taught school at Waynesville Middle School, Whittier Elementary, and Stecoah High School.

In the early 70’s he served on the Swain County School Board. After this, he taught 25+ years at Robbinsville High School, where he won the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Education. For many years, Glen enjoyed participating with square dance teams and ballroom dancing.

Also in his earlier years, he enjoyed drag racing and had a car involved in dirt track racing. Glen served as Boy Scout Leader for 10+ years, sponsored by the Bryson City Methodist Church. Two of the young men he worked with became Eagle Scouts.

After he retired, he owned and operated Bertha’s Flowers and Thomas Tax Service.

Glen was a member of the Alarka Baptist Church and for many years taught the Adult Sunday School Class.

The body lied in state at Crisp Funeral Home on Sunday from 1 to 2 pm.

Graveside services were held at 2:00 pm Sunday at Fred Cochran Cemetery with Pastor Bo Brown officiating.

Pallbearers were Fred Mathis, Bud Mathis, Chris Ledford, Roger Ledford, Doug Cochran and Fred Cochran.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideon’s for a Bible in memory of Glen.