Grace Erwin Lane, 87 of Franklin, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Born in Haywood County, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Edwin and Maggie Long Erwin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. William Thomas “Tom” Lane; a son Andrew “Andy” Thomas Lane; two brothers, Harmon Erwin and Troy Erwin; three sister in laws, Grace Erwin, Peggy Erwin and Jean Lane Price; and one brother in law, James Lane.

Grace was a member at First Presbyterian Church in Franklin and had previously helped deliver Meals on Wheels with her late husband, Tom. She was a proud graduate from Bethel High School in Haywood County, before going on to Mars Hill College and later to Western Carolina University. She was an educator in both Macon County and Haywood County. She was an excellent cook and baker. In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping, crossword puzzles, crypto quotes, reading, watching Jeopardy, and playing the piano and organ. Grace was an avid North Carolina Tarheels fan and loved watching ACC basketball.

She is survived by a daughter, Carol Lane Justice; two sons, Jim Lane, and Phillip Lane (Lori) all of Franklin; and one brother, Paul Erwin (Peggy) of Canton, NC; brother in law, Max Price of Black Mountain, NC; and sister in law, “Bing” Lane of Asheville, NC. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Trevor Justice, Laney Grace Justice, Lacey Tucker (Adam), Dylon Tucker (Ashley); two great grandchildren, Elissia Lane Karpisek and Violet Bush; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life was held at 3pm on Saturday, March 20, 2021 in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Janet Greene and Rev. Vic Greene officiated. A private interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date. Mike Erwin, Eddie Erwin, Tommy Erwin, John Mark Erwin, Michael Price, Kenny Vaughn, and Mark Howard served as honorary pallbearers.

The family received friends from 2pm till 3pm on Saturday. March 20 at Macon Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Teen Challenge of the Smokies, PO Box 2157, Franklin, NC 28744 in honor of Quinton Pattillo.

