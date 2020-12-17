Body

Grace Holden, 91, passed away December 10, 2020 at Mountain View Manor Nursing Facility.

She was born in Macon County on January 12, 1929 one of the eleven children of the late Mitchell Earl and Maude Passmore Dills.

She was preceded in death by her husband Hobert Holden and five sisters, Fleta Medford, Cleo Campbell, Earlene Dills, Cora Barham, and Pearl King.

Surviving are brothers Joe Dills and Frank Dills (Dot), sisters, Beryl Mashburn, Frella Wiggins and Janice Dills (Gerald) and numerous nieces and nephews, great and great great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held 2:00 PM Sunday at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Marty Pressley officiated with burial at Swain Memorial Park.

The family received friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers were David Moore, Mitchell Medford, Julian King, Clifton Dills, Matt Dills, and Russell Dills.

Honorary pallbearers were Ernie Mashburn, Jonathan Dills, Branson Dills, Bill Bob Barham, and Jeff Barham.