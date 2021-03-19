Body

Harold R. Rattler of the Birdtown Community went home to be with the Lord Monday, March 8, 2021. A native of Cherokee he was the son of Elsie Wolfe Rattler of Cherokee and the late Leroy Rattler.

Harold was fondly referred to as Harry-O, an avid sports watcher, he was known for his laugh and having a good time. He was a graduate of Cherokee High School and Haskell Indian Junior College. A veteran of the U.S. Navy he was a man of many talents who worked construction, drove semi-trucks, pottery making, and loved reading the Bible. We will all miss you, your laugh, your smile, and all the good times Harry-O.

He was preceded in death by a daughter Veronica Rattler; two sisters Linda Lee and Polly Ann Rattler; two brothers Mickey and Jackie Rattler; two nieces Jada Lee and Justina Rattler; nephews Little Mickey, Hawk, and Zebo Rattler; paternal grandparents Morgan and Bertha Rattler; and maternal grandparents Lula and Jacob Wolfe.

In addition to his mother Elsie, he is survived by his significant other Marlena Toineeta with whom he has two sons Payne and Rajun. As well as Terri Rattler the mother of four sons Diamond, J.C., Trenton, and Travis. Three grandsons, Shaun, Theron, and T.J.; three granddaughters Peyton, Scarlett, and Renae. Brothers Jody, Tim, and Sammy (Kari) Rattler; aunts Lucille Wolfe, and Laura (Bob) Blankenship; and uncle Bill (Lucille) Wolfe to include countless nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Funeral services were held from 6:00-8:00 pm Thursday in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Joe Wolfe officiated.

A graveside service was held at 11:00 am Friday at Rattler Mountain Cemetery.