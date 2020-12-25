Body

James Hugh Gibby, 91, of Bryson City passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, following a period of declining health.

A native and lifelong resident of Swain County, he was born to the late Donald “Doc” and Margie Gibby, on February 8, 1929. He graduated from Swain County High School class of 1946.

On June 12, 1948 he married Blanche Thomas, deceased, with whom he shared his life for 66 years. Afterward, he worked on automotive sales and repairs for his father-in-law the late Ashley S Thomas, for several years. He retired from Bost Bakery in retail sales.

He is survived by two brothers: Vaughn and wife Joanna of Lexington, N.C., Ray and wife Mildred of Bryson City; and one sister Nell Stines of Bryson City; five children: Ivan Gibby of Bryson City, Alan Gibby and wife Lisa of Huntsville, Ala., Owen Gibby and wife Tammy of Cullowhee, N.C., Beverly Alt and husband Peter of Summerfield, N.C., and James Gibby and wife Sandra of Sylva, N.C.; two grandchildren: Sarah Richard and husband Jonathan and Samuel Gibby of Huntsville, Ala..; three great grandchildren: Luke, Jacob, and Hannah Richard, also of Huntsville. Ala..; and two step grandchildren: Melissa Frazier and Timothy Burch of Franklin, N.C.

He will be remembered as an avid, life-long beekeeper, who was active in the Western NC Beekeepers Association for a number of years. Of his many interests, most notable included gardening, working crossword puzzles, and following the Atlanta Braves.

He will be interred at Swain Memorial Park. In accordance with his wishes, no formal services will be held at this time. The date for a memorial service will be announced at a later date.