Jason Amos Curtice, 35, of Bryson City, got his wings and went to Heaven on December 21st.

He was a handsome young man, had the biggest heart and most beautiful soul. He loved everyone and would give you the shirt right off of his back.

He left behind a large family and friends, Grandmother Frances Curtice, Father Samuel Curtice, Mother Tina Curtice, Greg Welch, two sisters Christina Curtice, and Kimie Curtice-Green, brother-in-law Anthony Green, Nephew Tulsi Jones Green, Aunt and Uncle Angie, Ron Spates, Uncle Jimmy Branscum, along with a lot of Aunts, Uncles and Cousins who all loved him very much.

He will be forever remembered and missed dearly.

A viewing was held from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel.