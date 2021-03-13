Body

Jean Linton, 90, of Palatka, passed from this life on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Solaris Health Care following an extended illness.

A native of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Jean was the wife of an Army officer and lived a number of places over the years including Colorado Springs, CO and in Callahan, FL for a short period of time before settling to Palatka in 1972.

She was a homemaker and had been a member of Almond Baptist Church in Almond, NC. Jean was all about spending time with her family and also enjoyed board games, listening to Gospel music and loving her canine companion “Tiger”.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, John H. Linton; 2 sons, Richard A. Linton and David L. Linton; a daughter, Cynthia A. Linton; and 3 brothers.

Jean is survived by a daughter, Julie Linton of Palatka; a son, John Linton of Palatka; 7 grandchildren, Danny Linton (Cassie), Julie Trivette (Harley), Doug Linton, Jackie Pollack (Adam), Sarah Pittman, Angie Linton and Nancy Linton; 10 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Services celebrating Jean’s life were at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Johnson-Overturf Chapel in Palatka with Bro. Ricky Bybee officiating. Entombment followed at Palatka Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services at 11:00 A.M.

