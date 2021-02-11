Body

Joe Lee King, 81, of Palm Bay, Florida passed away of heart failure peacefully at home on February 4, 2021 surrounded by family.

Joe was born in Bryson City, North Carolina to Frank Edwin and Evanell (Martin) King. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert King.

Joe is survived by his wife, Mary Emily of over 48 years. He also leaves behind his children Marcia Sansone (Steve), Karen Greathouse (John), Christopher King (Monica) and Mary Jo King; stepchildren Dana Davis (Dale) and William Simpson (Bobbie); grandchildren Mark, Emma (Tim), Molly, Matthew, Justin (Briana), Ryan, Joseph, Colton, Caden and great grandson Wyatt.

He worked hard to provide for the family he loved. He enjoyed hearing about the accomplishments and activities of his children and grandchildren.

He never forgot the people he knew and especially the mountains he loved so much.

Graveside service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the Lauada Cemetery.